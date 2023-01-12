Park Hyatt St. Kitts celebrates transfer of Nevisian colleague to Australia

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour is proud to announce the transfer of our first Nevisian colleague to a Park Hyatt in our EAME region (Europe, Africa & Middle East).

Joining two other nationals from St. Kitts transferring from the resort in the last six months, Shelisia Glasford of Gingerland, Nevis will journey to Australia where she will assume the role of Front Office Duty Manager at Park Hyatt Sydney.

With an educational background and experience in hospitality spanning the last decade, Shelisia’s career at Park Hyatt St. Kitts began in 2017 as a Housekeeping Supervisor. During her tenure at Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Shelisia held management positions in the Guest Services, Front Office and Housekeeping departments.

In a farewell ceremony held at the resort’s Banana Bay Ballroom on January 5th, Director of Human Resources Waveney Henry described Shelisia as “relentless”.