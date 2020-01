“Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 08, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The general public is asked to take note that due to the rehabilitation work at the West Line Bus/Ferry Terminal, parking is restricted for all private vehicles in that area. Only taxis and motor omnibuses will be permitted to park in the terminal.

This restriction takes effect from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 08, 2020 until further notice.