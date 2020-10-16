Parliament told crime down for 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 15 2020 (SKNVIBES)

PRIME MINISTER and Minister of National Security, Dr. Timothy Harris has reported that there have been a 27 percent decline in the number of crimes occurring in 2020 for the period January 1 to October 13.

While updating Parliament today (Oct. 15) on matters of national security, Dr. Harris disclosed that during the nine-and-a-half-month period compared with the same span last year, data showed that there was a decline of more than 400 crimes.Providing the full statistics to highlight the decline, the National Security Minister revealed that for 2020 there were 781 reported criminal activities compared with more than 1,100 in 2019.

“So, in 2019, major crimes in the country fell 27 percent…This of course should be good news for all lovers of St. Kitts and Nevis, as we are seeing a trend of declining crimes,” Dr. Harris explained.Attributions were made to the “Peace Initiative and the Explorer’s Group” for the continued decline in criminal activities in St. Kitts and Nevis.

