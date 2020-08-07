Parsons humble sister team Saddlers in Constituency Number Seven Domino League

Basseterre, St.Kitts, August 7, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The two outside teams taking part in Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, clashed in an almost one-sided game held at the Tabernacle Police Station on Thursday August 6 in the fourth segment of play in the first round of the 25th edition of the league.Defending champions Parsons Domino Club from Constituency Number Six showed scant respect for its sister team, and runners up in the 24th edition of the league last year, Saddlers Domino Club whom they beat 13-5.

Phillips Domino Club maintained their winning form when they beat Christchurch Domino Club 13-11 at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux. Phillips is the only team that is yet to lose a game in this year’s domino league that has attracted fourteen teams.The other previously unbeaten team, Mansion Domino Club saw its winning streak come to a grinding halt on Thursday when at a game held at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

