Passage of Advance Cargo Information Bill, 2020 to strengthen St. Kitts and Nevis’ border security

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 03, 2020(SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken yet another step towards improving its border security efforts by moving a significant piece of legislation through the National Assembly that calls for the provision of advanced data/information to the Customs and Excise Department from cargo vessels entering the Federation’s ports.

The Advance Cargo Information Bill, 2020, tabled in the Honourable House today, Thursday, September 03, will facilitate the provision of advance information relating to cargo and passengers of a conveyance. This information will be shared with other countries with a view of identifying the cargo and persons that may pose risks to the Federation’s security while facilitating trade through Electronic Data Interchange.In explaining the need for such legislation, mover of the bill, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

READ MORE>>