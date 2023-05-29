Passage of two Bills this week is clear example of the Government putting the agenda of the people above party politics

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said the successful passage of the Nevis Island Administration (Civil Proceedings) Bill, 2023 and the Crown Proceedings (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the National Assembly on Thursday, May 25, 2023 signaled the start of a new day for the relationship between the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for the betterment of all the people of the Federation.

The two Bills were introduced and passed in Parliament after a series of consultations between officials from the Attorney General’s Office in St. Kitts and the Legal Department of the Premier’s Office in Nevis.

Making a brief contribution to the Crown Proceedings (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said his administration remains committed to putting the best interest of the people first.

“I want to say to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that we promised the people that we will seek opportunities to work with the opposite side when necessary to put their affairs above political parties, grandstanding, and individual agendas because we must live by what we purport here when we say Country Above Self,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.