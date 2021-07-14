Passenger bus operators highly appreciative of Government’s relief measures

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 13, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

It has been less than a week since Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced the introduction of several measures that were designed to bring much needed assistance to passenger bus operations in St. Kitts and Nevis.As part of its comprehensive and far-reaching relief measures announced on Thursday, July 08, the Team Unity-led Government reinstated the annual Import Duty exemption for 16 tyres (4 tyres per quarter), four pairs of brake pads and three pairs of brake shoes for ‘H’ passenger buses. Additionally, the Government will provide fuel subsidy of $400 per month to passenger bus operators for three months.

These measures have been welcomed by passenger bus operators with the Public Relations Officer for the St. Peter’s Bus Association, Mr. Tyrone “Granny” Browne, describing them as important benefits for all bus drivers.“This Government is giving us duty free on 16 tyres. Under the last government we got 12 tyres and then the duty free stopped under the last government.

