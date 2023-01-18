Patricia Hobson Wins SKELEC’s Christmas 2022 Promotion

Mrs. Patricia Hobson of Bird Rock won four thousand five hundred seventy-five dollars ($4,575.00) through SKELEC’s Christmas 2022 promotion. The draw took place on Friday 13th January 2023 in SKELEC’s parking lot on Central Street. Hobson was randomly chosen from over 12,000 entries and won the chance to enter the cash vault. Hobson chose Mr. Leon Norford to enter the vault on her behalf.

According to SKELEC’s General Manager, Mr. Clement Williams, SKELEC is pleased for the opportunity to give back to its customers. “SKELEC, like many of our customers faced several challenges in 2022 and we felt it was important to give back to our customers. We want to thank all of our customers who participated in this promotion. I am assuring you that we will continue to have promotions like these to give back to our customers.