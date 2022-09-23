Patriots get an ‘Independence beat-down’ from Royals

The miserable season for the St. Kitts-Nevis Patriots continued yesterday (Sept. 21) when they suffered another defeat, this time against the Barbados Royals by 36 runs.

The Guyana leg of the ‘biggest party in sport’ bowled off yesterday morning under cloud-covered skies at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

With the conditions likely to favour swing in the morning, Patriots captain DJ Bravo won the toss and invited the high-flying Royals to bat.

Overnight rain from a Tropical Wave that affected the Windward Islands and stretched over to South America, left the pitch with a lot of moisture for the morning game.

Despite their early struggle, Royals managed a respectable 156/3, built on a 102-run partnership between Azam Khan (64) and Harry Tector (47).