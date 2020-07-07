Patriots Squad Announced For CPL 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 7 2020 (WINNFM)

Several big-name players are set to line up for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots when the 2020 Caribbean Premier League tournament gets underway in Trinidad and Tobago in August.Following the tournament draft Monday (July 6), the likes of Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, pacer Sohail Tanvir, and West Indian fast bowler Alzarri Joseph were all snapped up by the Basseterre-based franchise.

Also joining the ranks were Chris Lynn, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Sunny Sohal, and Ish Sodhi.In addition, Ben Dunk, Ryan Der Dussen, Dennis Bulli, and Jon-Russ Jaggesar were also picked.

