People in St. Kitts and Nevis value usefulness of the church, says PM Harris

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 3, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, while delivering remarks at the House of Deliverance New Testament Church of God in Tabernacle on the occasion of its ‘Family and Friends Sunday’ on March 1, advised that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis value the usefulness of the church.Prime Minister Harris, who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, informed the worshippers that it was his hometown church and said: “Through this connection with this church and others, I can personally say that without God’s spirit moving in the land there will be no peace, no prosperity, and tension will be everywhere.”

He added: “But we thank God that St. Kitts and Nevis is still a country where people value the usefulness of the church, where all the people still pray, where our people however few, wherever they are, are prepared to stand in acknowledgment of the supremacy of a living God.”