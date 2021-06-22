Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Youth honour fathers on Father’s Day

Basseterre, St.Kitts, June 21, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Forty fathers, randomly selected from all the constituencies on St. Kitts, were honoured by the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Youth who surprised them with tokens of appreciation on Father’s Day celebrated worldwide on Sunday June 20.A spokesperson of the PLP Youth said they were celebrating fathers whose local communities would have observed that they were good fathers who played a significant role in their children’s lives and upbringing, and not just someone who has a child or children.

According to the spokesperson, the recipients had to be persons who would have invested in their children and were indeed part of their children’s life. The fathers, both young and old, were pleasantly and gratefully surprised to be recognised with gifts from PLP Youth on Father’s Day. They thanked the PLP Youth for recognising their efforts, and expressed gratitude to the Peoples Labour Party in general, and in particular Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris who is the party’s National Political Leader.

