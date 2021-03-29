Peoples Labour Party’s National Executive elected unopposed

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 27, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The youngest and fastest growing political party on the region, the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), held the private session of its National Convention 2021 on Friday March 26 where the entire executive, led by National Political Leader and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, was elected unopposed.Held under the theme ‘Together: Empowering and Uniting People; Rebuilding our Economy’, the private session which was held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel Conference Room saw most of the office holders returned unopposed. Aspirants for positions left vacant by holders – one who left the country and the other who is going for further studies – were nominated and elected unopposed in the exercise that was overseen by Mr Franklin Maitland of the audit firm Maitland Maitland & Associates (MMA).

Retaining positions on the new Peoples Labour Party National Executive were National Political Leader, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris; Deputy National Political Leader, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett; National Chairman, Mr Warren Thompson; and National Secretary, Ms Myrtilla Williams.New on the executive is National Treasurer Mr Rawle Mars, nominated and elected unopposed to replace Mr Victor Earle who is now one of the three PLP National Trustees, joining Mr Heston Hamm and Mr Donald Caines who have been National Trustees all along.

