Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments updated on STEP workers’ regularisation

Basseterre, St.Kitts, October 8, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Chairman of the STEP Regularisation and Pensions Reform Committee, Mr Levi Bradshaw, has advised Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments to provide in their budget for 2021 resources to cater for STEP workers who will have transitioned into Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs).

“Chairperson of our Public Relations and Public Awareness Subcommittee, PS Ron Dublin-Collins, and his team suggested that we meet immediately with the heads of departments and permanent secretaries so they can be aware of what is happening,” said Mr Bradshaw.Chairman Bradshaw, who is also the Accountant General, observed that the meeting was important, “because when the STEP workers are ready to transition, which would have budgetary implications, you would have to provide in your budget for 2021 the necessary resources to ensure that these persons are paid their weekly wages.”

READ MORE>>