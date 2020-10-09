Permanent Secretaries on St. Kitts meet to update on the functioning of their respective ministries

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 08, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Permanent Secretaries from the various Government ministries on St. Kitts convened an important meeting earlier today, Thursday, October 08, to discuss a number of matters that are critical to the overall functioning of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room and was chaired by Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins, with the support of the Chief Personnel Officer, Ms. Sheridane Warner. There, the Permanent Secretaries were updated on the important issue pertaining to the regularization process for more than 3,000 employees of the Skills Empowerment Training Programme (STEP). This update was presented by Accountant General, Mr. Levi Bradshaw who heads the Government’s STEP Regularization and Pensions Reform Committee.

