Persons Asked To be Vigilant Against Several Respiratory Infections Including COVID-19

St. Kitts and Nevis, as with the rest of the region, is in the middle of the 2022-2023 Influenza (flu) season which typically occurs between November to March each year.

As the concerns over the influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and the new strain of the COVID-19 rise, the Ministry of Health seeks to advise the public on ways to address the symptoms and prevent transmission.

Influenza (flu) is an acute and very contagious respiratory tract infection caused by influenza type A (H3N2) and type B viruses circulating in all parts of the world, and in the Caribbean sub-region.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact us globally, the USA, Europe, the Caribbean region, and the Federation. There has been a gradual increase in RSV, COVID-19, and Influenza (Flu) cases caused by influenza type A virus in the Federation confirmed by laboratory testing.