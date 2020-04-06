Persons who breach the curfew will be arrested

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adolph Adams, has assured that persons who breach the curfew conditions will be arrested. Twenty-six persons have been arrested since the State of Emergency took effect in the Federation on March 28.

“As law enforcement, we have a responsibility to protect the general public [and] also to protect ourselves, and so we will be enforcing the law…without any toleration to persons doing what is not required,” said ACP Adams.A 24-hour curfew is currently being enforced. It began at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 04 and runs until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 08.

