Petty: Officers Should Uphold Laws of the Land

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 11 2020 (WINNFM)

In light of events in the United States of America, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago, police officers are being urged to properly conduct themselves in the modern age of policing.That charge was given by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Osmond Petty at a time when police officers regionally and internationally are coming in for heavy criticism for their handling of reports of criminal activities.

Using the recent killing of three suspected criminals in Trinidad and Tobago that let to major unrest, the PS said the laws must be upheld and it is the police officers responsibility.Petty was at the time speaking at the closing of the latest police training course.In the United States, there has been massive protests action over the way unarmed black men were treated that resulted in a number of deaths, including George Floyd.

