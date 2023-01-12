Plans for three-day celebration afoot to mark 1st anniversary of Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park

December 19, 2022, marked the first anniversary of the official opening of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park at Pinney’s Beach. However, the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is inviting members of the public to join in celebrating the occasion which coincides with the birthdate of the patron, the late Hon. Malcolm “Guish” Guishard.

Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, on January 10, 2022, gave the Department of Information some insight into the upcoming planned activities which spans a three-day period.

“The Malcolm Guishard Park has been serving the general public for the past year and we thought it fitting to have this celebration to mark this milestone… the patron of the park Hon. Malcolm Guishard, his birthday will actually fall on the 16th of January, so we decided to have celebrations which would focus on that date.

“The celebrations will begin on Sunday the 15th of January probably around 2 o’clock where we invite everyone to bring out the children. We are going to have a kid’s zone and we have asked the vendors to offer special prizes…So just come on out. Bring the whole family especially the kids and have a great time with the children.