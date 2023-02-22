Plans underway to reconstruct Fisher’s Cooperative building in Dieppe Bay

Hon. Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, and Acting Permanent Secretary, Miguel Flemming along with a team of technical staff visited the Fisher’s Cooperative building in Dieppe Bay on Friday to further assess the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Director in the Department of Marine Resources, Dr. T Marc Williams and Acting Director in the Department of Agriculture, Jeanelle Kelly were also present during the visit.

While on site, Minister Duggins said that reconstruction of the building is necessary and added that the facility will also be outfitted with a new ice machine that will aid in the preservation of fishers’ catch.