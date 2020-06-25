Plant and Plant Product Import Requirements

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 24 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Business places, Plant Nurseries and the General Public are advised and reminded that the procedure to import planting material, live plants, plant cuttings, seeds, cut flowers and branches, fruits and vegetables, ornamental or other unprocessed plant products originating outside of St. Kitts and Nevis and regulated material (e.g. soil, sand) is to apply to the Department of Agriculture for the necessary import permit before placing an order, to allow entry of the goods. Small quantities of permitted plants or plant products will only need to be accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate.

Persons desirous of taking plants and plant products (e.g. produce, dried tea leaves) out of the country are required to obtain a phytosanitary certificate from the Department of Agriculture during the normal working hours of 8am-4pm.