Plant and Related Materials Importation Requirements

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 1 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Department of Agriculture wishes to advise and remind the general public and businesses that you are required to obtain a Plant Import Permit from the Department of Agriculture before placing an order to import any plants, plant products and regulated articles. Plants, plant products and regulated articles include, but are not limited to: Seeds, Live plants, cut flowers and branches, plant cuttings, fruits and vegetables and regulated articles such as sand, soil and aggregates.

An application for an Import Permit should be submitted to the Department of Agriculture, Plant Quarantine Unit in advance of ordering the products that you wish to import, as a Pest Risk Analysis must first be conducted to determine if the products will be allowed entry and under what conditions. Standard conditions for entry into the Federation include: the importer obtaining a Phytosanitary Certificate (plant health) from the country of export, inspection of the goods on arrival by a Plant Quarantine Inspector and the consignment should be free from pests, diseases and soil.

READ MORE>>