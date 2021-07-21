Plastic Begone Campaign taking root in the Federation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 20, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Ministry of Tourism, in an effort to promote the ban on the use of single-use plastics, has undertaken a campaign called the Plastic Begone Campaign which was previously the Plastic Free July movement in the month of July.Sustainable Tourism Coordinator in the Ministry of Tourism, Kenny Manning, during his exclusive interview with SKNIS on July 19 said that “This is the 6th year that the Ministry of Tourism has engaged in this campaign. The Plastic Free July movement is a global movement that promotes the reduction in the use of single-use plastics.”

He continued, “Some may wonder why this is important to the Ministry of Tourism, however, the fact is that plastics are one of the most prevalent garbage items that are found on beaches, important waterways, and the general environment.”

“If you do not have a clean environment, you cannot attract the tourists that you need, and tourism is a key factor in our economy,”.The Plastic Begone Campaign is being held under the theme Single-Use Plastics: Low-Cost High Price.In relation to the theme, Mr. Manning said, “Sometimes people look at the initial upfront costs of things. In terms of the price of plastics it is cheap, it is convenient and of course, there are benefits overall.”

However, he added that “We end up paying a high price down the road with cleanups, health issues, the pollution of our marine environment and the loss of plant life and fish life.”He said it is the vision of the Team-Unity Administration of St. Kitts and Nevis to move towards a more healthy, sustainable lifestyle for the Federation.

Activities for the Month of July include online quizzes, awareness videos on ZIZ, and a panel discussion.