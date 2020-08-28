PLP East Basseterre Branch holds first of a series of constituency meetings

Basseterre, St.Kitts, August 27, 2020(SKNVIBES)

The Peoples Labour Party (PLP), one of the three parties in the ruling Team Unity Administration, is seeking to further strengthen the party at the grassroots and has embarked on a series of meetings with the membership at the constituency level.Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Labour Party, Mr Craig Tuckett, on Wednesday August 26 presided over the first meeting held by the PLP East Basseterre Constituency Branch Executive which was held at the Old Boys’ School on Victoria Road in Basseterre.

“I represented the National Executive of the Peoples Labour Party here at the PLP East Basseterre Constituency Number One Group meeting where we presented to them the responsibilities, according to the Constitution, and the composition of the constituency group,” said Mr Tuckett.The members were updated on how they are to function and the benefits that would be derived by an active group towards the development of not only the party and strengthening the party, and strengthening Team Unity by extension.

READ MORE>>