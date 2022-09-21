PM Dr Drew extols TDC’s Warren Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme

The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company (TDC) Limited’s Warren Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme, which was launched in 1981, has offered equal opportunities to children from poor families who are now making significant strides in nation building.

That is the view of one of the scholarship programme beneficiaries, fourth Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr Terrance Drew. He made the observation on Wednesday September 14 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort when he met a colleague beneficiary, and his ‘elder brother’, world acclaimed photographer Professor Valdon Tau Battice.

The St. Kitts born Mr Battice, who is a Professor at Guttman College of the City University of New York, was home as he was the featured speaker at the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series which focused on this year’s Independence theme – ‘Refocus, Re-create, Redesign: Independence 39’. It was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort’s Ballroom.