PM Dr Drew to make official state visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan) in November

Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, has announced that his first official state visit will be to the Republic of China (Taiwan) next month, November, stating that the relationship between the two countries which was established in 1983 has stood the test of time.

The Honourable Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, made the announcement on Saturday October 8 on the Frigate Bay lawns at the end of Taiwan National Day Health Walk which he participated in. It was held in celebration of the 111th Anniversary of Taiwan’s independence that will be observed on Monday, October 10 (Double Ten Day).

“Let me announce that my first official state visit will be to Taiwan in November,” Prime Minister Drew told scores of persons who had taken part in the walk, which was led by the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Michael Lin.