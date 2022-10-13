PM Drew calls for end to Mental Health Stigma

AS St. Kitts and Nevis joined the rest of the world to recognize October 10 as World Mental Health Day, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is batting for the end to stigma attached to the ailment.

First recognized in 1992, the day is used to raise awareness and provide education on the ailment which has and still can affect many people across the world.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the ailment has been thrust more into the spotlight because of the impact the virus had on many households.

In recognizing the challenges of the ailment, the medical practitioner called for more awareness to be raised surrounding the sensitivity of the issue.

Mental health challenges are some of the most common health issues people face (depression, stress etc), but the stigma attached to it is what hinders persons from seeking the help they need.