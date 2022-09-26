PM Drew highlights challenges facing developing states

THE Federation’s Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance, used his platform at the 77th United Nations General Assembly to draw attention to the challenges facing developing states.

In his inaugural address, Drew called on the Assembly not to meet for just political posturing but rather to commit to the multilateral cooperation that would benefit Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

For a very long time SIDS have been faced with challenges, not limited only to Climate Change, and they had used the Assembly to highlight their issues which often fall on deaf ears.

“For Small Island Developing States, and indeed vulnerable peoples everywhere, there can be no international security without climate security. This requires collective fidelity to multilateral action for our very survival. I am ready and I am sure that all of us are eager to build a better world through multilateral action, and uphold, with all our will and might, this sacred tenet of the United Nations.,” noted Dr. Drew.

The Prime Minister is confident that even though “geopolitics and great power competition is exacerbating conflict and the climate catastrophe”, there must come a point in time when the hard truth that, only through multilateralism, “will we force the global trajectory toward global peace, prosperity and sustainability”.