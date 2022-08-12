PM Drew invites the public to swearing-in ceremony for his Cabinet where ministerial portfolios will be announced

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has issued an invitation to the general public to attend the swearing-in Ceremony of his Cabinet on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 4 pm at Warner Park Cricket Stadium where ministerial portfolios will be assigned.

“We are inviting the whole country to come out and see that inauguration when our ministers would be named and their various ministries will be given out as well,” Prime Minister Drew stated.

During an interview with a local media house on Tuesday, Prime Minister Drew said that a circular making the rounds on social media outlining ministerial assignments is “not reflective of what I have planned.” However, he confirmed his thinking as it relates to the Ministry of Education.

“I can clearly say that people know that Dr. Geoffrey Hanley will be the Minister of Education,” he said.

The Prime Minister, a medical doctor by profession, added, “very likely, I can also say that I will take [the Ministry of] Health.”