PM Drew reflects on SKNLP’s past stalwarts

AS part of the activities to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), a church service was held at the Antioch Baptist Church yesterday (Jan. 22), where Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew paid homage to the party’s past and current stalwarts.

In addressing the congregation, Dr. Drew reflected on the contributions made by those stalwarts that opened the doors to opportunities and a better life for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“May we as a people and a party never forget that the freedoms, privileges, luxuries and opportunities that we enjoy today are a direct result of the life and sacrifices of these men and women and many more,” Dr. Drew told the congregation at the Antioch Baptist Church yesterday (Jan. 22).

He also reflected on the contributions of former Prime Minister, now Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Denzel Douglas, whom he noted for more than 30 years Dr. Douglas contributed “significantly” to the development of the party, the Movement and the country entirely.