PM Drew salutes local chefs, challenges public to adopt their recipes to fight NCDs

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, is congratulating local chefs who he described as doing miracles with local foods and urging members of the public to adopt their recipes as they are healthy and will help in the country’s fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“I want to congratulate the chefs, from what I have seen so far and tasted so far, and what they are doing – and of course I have tasted,” said Prime Minister Drew. “What I have tasted so far, they are doing miracles with local foods.”

Dr Drew made the remarks on Sunday August 21 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort’s Fire Kitchen in Frigate Bay where four local chefs representing Sandy Point, Cayon, Basseterre, and Nevis areas took part in the I Rep My Community Cooking Competition finals, as they endeavoured to take the title ‘In Ya Kitchen Community Top Chef’.