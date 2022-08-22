PM Drew seeks to address cost of living as priority

AS a result of the continuous complaints by citizens and residents about the cost of food and fuel, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has indicated that addressing the rising cost of living is a priority area for his Government.

Since the start of the pandemic, countries, worldwide, were forced to implement measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19, which resulted in a bottleneck and challenges in the supply chain and accessability to food.

Now the shortage of food and the challenges coming out of China have resulted in a major uptick in the cost of products, while the ongoing war in Ukraine has resulted in an increased cost of fuel.

However, in recent days the cost of fuel has significantly decreased. But projects from the World Bank showed that the inflation rate for St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to top 4.5 percent for 2022, which is a steep climb following the 1.2 percent recorded last year and the 1.17 percent in 2019.

While speaking with SKN Newsline following his first day at work, Prime Minister Drew acknowledged that it is one of the areas that needs to be addressed.