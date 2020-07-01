PM Gonsalves: LIAT cannot survive the Pandemic

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

CARICOM’s incoming Chairman, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, is pushing for stakeholders to meet shortly to discuss the effect that COVID-19 is having on cash-strapped airline LIAT.

The current opinion among regional leaders, who are shareholders in the airline, is that LIAT would go into insolvency.In a statement issued late yesterday afternoon (June 29) to staff of the airline, Gonsalves said over the past few months LIAT has been challenged as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As you are aware, since 2017, LIAT has been struggling to recover from a devastating hurricane season. A general meeting of all shareholder governments has made every effort to support the airline. However, with the current pandemic affecting all sectors of national economies, the major shareholders unable to give LIAT needed support.”

