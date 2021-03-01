PM Harris advocates for fisheries sector to play larger role in the post COVID-19 economic recovery

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 26, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has reiterated his Government’s support for the fisheries sector, noting that the sector can play a lead role in St. Kitts and Nevis’ economic recovery post COVID-19. Prime Minister Harris made those remarks when he addressed the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources’ National Fishers Consultation held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Thursday, February 25.

“COVID-19 has taught us a lesson and as we look to the future post COVID-19 we are looking to agriculture, crops, livestock and marine resource development to help make our future stronger and safer,” Prime Minister Harris stated. Thursday’s consultation was held under the theme, “Together, We Invest, Transform and Build Partnerships for Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security.”He said, “We want to look to this sector to see how we can create more jobs for our young people in particular and to explore new opportunities.

