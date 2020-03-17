PM Harris and Caribbean leaders engage IMF on COVID-19 impact and outlook

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 17, 2020(SKNVIBES)

On Monday, March 16, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, joined other leaders, Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors from across the region on a conference call with representatives of the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discuss primarily the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economies of Caribbean countries.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ participation in this exercise formed part of the Government’s overall efforts to manage the fallout in the likelihood the novel coronavirus reaches the Federation and to bring onboard the expertise of all relevant stakeholders, whether nationally, regionally and internationally, in this regard.