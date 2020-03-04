PM Harris and DPM Richards to give fullest support for Senator Byron-Nisbett’s victory

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 03, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government continues its popular town hall updates to the people tonight, Tuesday, March 03. The good governance exercise in accountability will be staged at the St. Johnston Community Center in West Basseterre.

There, the government will expound upon its historic, best-ever performance in five years in office, while Senator the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, the People’s Labour Party (PLP) caretaker for St. Christopher Three, will outline her vision for the people of West Basseterre. Last week’s successful Vision 2020 Walkthrough in the West Basseterre community saw outgoing representative, Konris Maynard, resort to the old Labour Party tactics of confusion, aggression and chaos when he, along with a handful of his misguided supporters.