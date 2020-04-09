PM Harris announces extension of State of Emergency and COVID-19 regulations, also announces lockdown from this Thursday night up to morning of April 16th

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

In his important address to the nation yesterday, Tuesday, April 7th, 2020, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, announced that both the State of Emergency and the COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act would be extended.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis reminded the public that on Friday, March 27th, His Excellency, the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton proclaimed a State of Emergency in St. Kitts and Nevis, beginning March 28th and continuing to April 11th “on the grounds of the threat of a natural calamity of the coronavirus pandemic.”

