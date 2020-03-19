PM Harris applauds St. Kitts-Nevis’ plan and response to the COVID-19 outbreak

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As of today, March 18, 2020, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has not recorded any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), despite the fact that at least 150 countries and territories worldwide, including several neighbouring islands, have been affected by the disease.Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said this was not by chance, but rather as a result of early and effective planning, as well as the hard work and commitment of the COVID-19.

“Very early we started working a plan—a plan to protect the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and to keep you safe for as long as we could. That is why way back in January the CMO [Chief Medical Officer] became activated. 21st of December, 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) spoke to an emergency in the health sector with respect to corona.