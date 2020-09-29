PM Harris bats for Taiwan at UN General Assembly

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

AT the 75th United Nations General Assembly which wrapped up on Saturday (Sept. 26), Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris made an impassioned plea for Taiwan to be included in the international body.

In his presentation on Saturday via virtual means, Dr. Harris described the Republic of Taiwan as a valuable partner that upholds the rule of law, and assists with the fight against COVID-19.“St. Kitts and Nevis once again renews its call for Taiwan’s inclusion in this international fraternity of Nations. The Republic of China (Taiwan) remains a valuable partner for peace, prosperity and development, with the fullest respect for the rule of international law.

Taiwan has remained one of the biggest allies of St. Kitts and Nevis in recent times, providing Personal Protective Equipment to aid in the fight against COVID-19, along with shipping ventilators to Basseterre to increase the local stock“We have seen first-hand Taiwan’s exemplary management of the pandemic within its own borders and we have been impressed quite frankly by its willingness to help vulnerable states all around the world.

