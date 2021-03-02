PM Harris calls on G7 nations to assist with Vaccines

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 1 2021 (SKNVIBES)

PRIME Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has made a strong plea to the Group of 7 (G7) and developed nations to stop hoarding the COVID-19 Vaccines and assist the less developed nations in accessing same.

Addressing a handing over ceremony of 20,000 vaccines from India, Dr. Harris underscored that the only way the world could get rid of the pandemic is if the global community works together.Donation of vaccines, similar to what India has undertaken, Dr. Harris noted, shows that developing nations need help and support in accessing them.

“If richer nations hoard their vaccine supplies, not sharing their vaccines with those nations in need, their security will be a hollow and shallow one. No nation is safe! No nation is secure until all nations are safe.The Prime Minister, who is CARICOM’s Lead for Health, called on those wealthier nations to do more to assist the smaller countries such as those in the region and Africa.

