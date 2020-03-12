PM Harris commends COVID-19 National Working Group on securing the Federation’s borders

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 11, 2020 (SKNIS)
Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, commended the COVID-19 National Working Group for its excellent work in securing the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis to mitigate any fallout from the coronavirus virus, now referred to as COVID-19. The Prime Minister commended the Working Group during his national address on COVID-19 on Sunday, 8th March. The Working Group is led by National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Abdias Samuel.