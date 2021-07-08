PM Harris condemns assination of Haiti’s President

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 7 2021(SKNVIBES)

FOLLOWING the shocking news of the assassination of Haiti’s President, Jovenel Moïse, and the hospitalisation of his wife, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has condemned the act and expressed the hope that the perpetrators would soon be brought to justice.

In a statement issued this morning (July 7), Dr. Harris said: “We condemn this heinous and cowardly act and hope that those responsible will soon be apprehended and brought to justice.” He also expressed condolences to the more than 11 million people of the French-speaking CARICOM member state.

“On my own behalf and that of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I extend sincere condolences to the family and the people of Haiti, and hope that they may find solace and comfort even during this traumatic and challenging time.”PM Harris further stated: “We pray for calm and that good reason will prevail. Let us continue to keep the people of our sister CARICOM member state in our thoughts and prayers. And as a show of solidarity reach out to the Haitian population who have come to call St. Kitts and Nevis their home.”

READ MORE>>