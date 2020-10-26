PM Harris encourages more people to gift quality education to children by giving back

Basseterre, St.Kitts, October 24, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, has advised that quality education is the best gift one can give to children and has made a clarion call for people to do so by giving back.“It is so important, as responsible citizens, that each of us must find an opportunity to give back,” said Prime Minister Harris. “It doesn’t always have to express itself in terms of money. In our time, in the Sunday School, in the classrooms, assisting our young people with their homework.

Prime Minister Harris made the remarks on Thursday October 22 when he delivered keynote address at the 17th Annual Help-a-Child Programme Primary School Scholarship Award ceremony that was held at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Bourryeau. A total of 95 students from the four primary schools in Constituency Number Seven.

