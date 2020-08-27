PM Harris encourages persons to buy local as Government looks to reduce the country’s import bill

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 26, 2020(SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has committed itself to reducing the high level of imports of goods into the country by improving upon a number of areas.These include increasing the contribution of agriculture, particularly crop and livestock farming and fisheries.

The Government’s position on this issue was outlined by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, when he addressed the nation on Tuesday, August 25, during the popular virtual series forum, Leadership Matters. The prime minister revealed that an estimated EC$1.5 billion is leaving the country for purchasing goods and services abroad.”Each of the major GDP indicators is moving in the right direction with the single exception of imports.

READ MORE>>