PM Harris: Federal Government committed to building world-class film industry

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 21, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Federation is currently hosting MSR Media as it produces ‘One Year OFF’ and Prime Minister and Minister of Human Resource Management and Information, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, has said the activity will put St. Kitts and Nevis more firmly on the map as a filming destination.“What brings us here at this very special idyllic area of St. Kitts and Nevis is a very exciting project which MSR has brought to the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis, and in a way it is signalling to our people that now in this challenging time of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Harris noted that the film production, which had been on-going on the Island of Nevis, while filming started in St. Kitts for the first time just before the media briefing, will inject interest and curiosity in the global community, and will put St. Kitts and Nevis more firmly on the map as a filming destination. “I assure you Mr (Philippe) Martinez (Producer, MSR Production) that my Government is here to work with you, as the Task Force has been doing over the last several weeks.

