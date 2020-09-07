PM Harris hails parents in Number Six for being visible in the lives of their children

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 6, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Ambassador His Excellency Kevin ‘Ninky’ Williams held a well-attended and successful Back-2-School event on Saturday September 5 where he distributed school supplies and snacks to pupils of the four primary schools in Constituency Number Six.The school supplies distribution held at the Newton Ground, St. Paul’s, Dieppe Bay, and Saddlers Primary Schools was well attended by students and their parents, and Prime Minister Dr the Timothy Harris who came to lend support to Ambassador Williams praised parents in Constituency Number Six.

“I want to congratulate Ambassador Kevin Williams for taking the initiative today, and to ensure that the students from Number Six who will be going out to school next week, are better equipped to do so,” said Prime Minister Harris who assisted in the distribution of school supplies at the Saddlers Primary School. He noted that the distribution of satchels, exercise books, and several other educational supplies would be beneficial as it would take that expenditure off the parents and significant adults in the lives of the children.

READ MORE>>