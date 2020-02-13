PM Harris highlights five successful years of the Team Unity Administration since it assumed office in 2015

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 12, 2020 (SKNIS)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has publicly commended his Team Unity Administration for leading phenomenal growth in St. Kitts and Nevis over the past five years.“We have experienced since 2015 five consecutive years of positive growth. Today, we stand with the highest per capita income of all the member states within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). Today, we stand as a country with one of the largest reserves in history. Today, we stand among our peers with the lowest debt to GDP ratio of all independent states within the Currency Union,” said PM Harris, at Wednesday’s (February 12) sitting of National Assembly.

Prime Minister Harris highlighted St. Kitts and Nevis’s remarkable standing within the region on the rule of law.“Mr. Speaker, importantly, the international assessment of our country which has come through the World Justice Project, ranks us #1 of all countries in the sub-region on the matter of good governance. Eight indicators and St. Kitts and Nevis has been ranked for two consecutive years as #1 in the OECS on the rule of law and #2 in the rest of the sub-region,” said the prime minister.

“So, it is true to say that St Kitts and Nevis, five years doing business with Team Unity, stands proudly as the quintessential example of the best managed small island state in our region. That is what we have done in the short of five years,”.“Mr. Speaker, our country is moving on securely and better than it was then, and it came from hard work, it came from doing the right things, not just because they were convenient to do, we did them simply because it was the right thing to do,” he said. “Our economy today is stronger than we met it. A record number of persons have real jobs. Over 3000 persons have received various forms of housing support, be it through the National Housing Corporation, our home repair programme… yes, Mr. Speaker, we have done quite a lot,” he added.

Prime Minister Harris thanked the members of the electorate who embraced the prosperity agenda outlined by Team Unity and noted that the long list of accomplishments over the past five years is testament to their belief in democracy.