PM Harris hosts another successful health walk, acknowledges new participants

Basseterre, St.Kitts, November 7, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk continues to attract new participants as was evident on Saturday November 7 on the latest edition of the now highly popular event that took the energised participants on the regular Bellevue to Ottley’s route in Constituency Number Seven.“The walk today was as usual a national effort with presentation from all regions of Kitts, several of them taking part for the first time,” said Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris. “

Prime Minister Harris, who also has lead responsibility for Human Resource Development, Health and HIV/AIDS issues in the CARICOM’s quasi-cabinet, noted that the walk is an effective tool in the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and that he is encouraged by the regular, and high turnout for the monthly health walks that he organises.

READ MORE>>