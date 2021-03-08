PM Harris joins STEP staff at homegoing service for late STEP Field Officer

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 5, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister and Minister with responsibility for Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) and Area Parliamentary Representative for St Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, on Thursday March 4 joined family and friends at the homegoing service for Ms Avanel ‘Ellen’ Akers who until her death last month was a STEP Field Officer.

“I wish on behalf of my family, indeed on behalf of the Parliament to extend deepest condolences to Darlin Akers and the extended family, Akers and Williams,” said Prime Minister Harris at the homegoing service which was held at the House of Deliverance New Testament Church of God on Main Street in Tabernacle Village.The Honourable Prime Minister and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett had left Parliament, which was in session, to attend the homegoing service.

READ MORE>>