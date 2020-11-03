PM Harris leads Constituency Seven Group for worship at Holy Family Catholic Church in Molineux

Basseterre, St.Kitts, November 2, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, Sunday November 1, led members of Constituency Number Seven Group for worship at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Molineux.

“I want to thank all those who turned out today for the service in what was an important get-together,” said Prime Minister Harris at the end of the worship service. “We have developed the tradition within the constituency, to visit as many of the churches as possible within the constituency and today we attended the Catholic Church in Molineux.”

Apart from members of Constituency Number Seven Group who were led by Mrs Sonia Henry, they were also joined by Deputy Speaker, Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, and Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), Mr Craig Tuckett. Others included representatives of Peoples Labour Party’s Constituency Number Five Executive Branch led by their Chairman, Mr Glenville Mills, and included Deputy Chairpersons Ms Marsha Lewis, and Women’s Representative Ms Janice Lewis. Members from other PLP Constituency Executive Branches were also present.

